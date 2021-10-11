Mumbai: NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede alleges surveillance by police; files complaint

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, who is supervising the probe into the high profile cruise drug bust allegedly involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, has approached the Mumbai Police and the state government saying some people were monitoring his movements. Sources said that Wankhede has raised suspicions that officials from the Mumbai Police could be the ones snooping on him.

Reports said that Wankhede spotted a few men following him to the cemetery where his mother has been buried. “The NCB zonal director took note of the surveillance and has now approached senior Maharashtra Police officials over the matter,” sources said.

Wankhede has been dealing with high-profile drug-related cases since he took over as zonal director of the NCB. Apart from the Mumbai cruise drug bust case that led to the arrest of Aryan Khan, Wankhede also probed the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty drug case and several other drug cases involving high-profile individuals, including Bollywood personalities.

Most notably, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by the NCB in a drug cases nine months ago. Since the cruise drug bust case, Nawab Malik has made several remarks over NCB's style of functioning.

Malik claimed that the NCB let off a BJP leader’s relative who was caught during the raid on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He further alleged that the raid aboard the Cordelia Cruises’ luxury liner was planned to implicate certain people.

Meanwhile, Wankhede, the 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, got a six-month extension at the NCB. This is for the second time that Wankhede has got an extension at the drug enforcement agency.

Wankhede has earlier served in Airport Customs, Service Tax, and the National Investigation Agency before being posted at the DRI.

