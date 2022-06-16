Mumbai: NCB seize 7200 bottles of Codeine syrup, 2 held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials had launched an operation at Bhiwandi and seized a total 7200 Bottles (720 kilograms) of Codeine based Cough Syrup (CBCS) valued at approximately Rs 40 lakhs and intercepted two persons on Wednesday night.



According to the NCB, on the basis of specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai had seized a total 7200 Bottles of Codeine based Cough Syrup at Bhiwandi Highway.



"The two teams of NCB had chased the vehicle in a systematic manner to nab it. The carrier and receiver of the contraband were arrested in this connection and the vehicle was seized as well," said a NCB official.



He added, "The said contraband was to be delivered in the Bhiwandi area for further delivering it to the customers in retail in various areas of Mumbai and Thane. In the spot interrogation it has been found that they were important members of the syndicate dealing in illegal supply of CBCS in Mumbai and Thane."



The NCB Mumbai has registered a case in the matter and the said persons are being produced before the Magistrate at Thane court for the remand purpose. "Further, investigation in this case is under progress to find out the nexus and linkage of the seized drugs in Mumbai," the official said.