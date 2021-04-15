Mumbai: NCB raids three locations in city; busts marijuana production in Dombivali using hydroponics

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided three locations in Mumbai and Dombivali on Thursday, and has busted a centre in Dombivali where marijuana was being manufactured using hydroponics. NCB has detained two persons who were working at Dombivali. A NCB official confirmed the raid but refused to divulge more details as the raid were ongoing.

According to the NCB official, they received information of marijuana being cultivated at a location in Dombivali using hydroponics, and accordingly a raid was carried out. The official said the raid is still going on and the procedure of seizure is being conducted.