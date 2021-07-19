Mumbai: NCB arrests three persons with 109.8 grams of mephedrone

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have busted a major drug cartel operating from Bandra-Kurla area and have arrested three persons, who are allegedly a part of the cartel. The agency also claims to have seized a total 109.8 grams of Mephedrone (commercial quantity), cash of Rs 77.92 lakh and 585.5 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 29.4 lakhs.
Speaking about the operation, Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, "On specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai mounted surveillance near LBS Road in Kurla (W) on Sunday and intercepted two persons - Shahnawaz Shahid Khan and Alam Naeem Khan and seized 56 grams of Mephedrone and cash Rs. 4.20 lakh."
As per preliminary disclosure of the accused persons, an NCB team in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, raided a house at Bandra (W) and further seized 53.8 grams of Mephedrone, cash Rs 73.72 lakh & 585.5 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 29.4 lakhs.
"In a follow up operation, we intercepted peddler Ravi Arhhan Memon in the early hours of Monday at Bharat Nagar in BKC. NCB had received a lot of complaints from residents of Bandra as well as emails about this organised drug gang and its drug distribution activity especially amongst teenagers. The gang is headed by two women and they were having numerous drug peddlers under their command. They were selling drugs, especially Mephedrone in the areas of Bandra, BKC, Kurla and other places," said Wankhede.