Mumbai: NCB arrests three persons with 109.8 grams of mephedrone

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have busted a major drug cartel operating from Bandra-Kurla area and have arrested three persons, who are allegedly a part of the cartel. The agency also claims to have seized a total 109.8 grams of Mephedrone (commercial quantity), cash of Rs 77.92 lakh and 585.5 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 29.4 lakhs.

Speaking about the operation, Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, "On specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai mounted surveillance near LBS Road in Kurla (W) on Sunday and intercepted two persons - Shahnawaz Shahid Khan and Alam Naeem Khan and seized 56 grams of Mephedrone and cash Rs. 4.20 lakh."