Mumbai: NCB arrests Nigerian national, who is part of drug distribution network

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Nigerian national in possession of mephedrone (MD) and hashish which is popularly known as charas.

In a two-day operation conducted on Friday and Saturday, the NCB seized a total 474 grams of MD and 38 grams of hashish near Kursk Bandhan chowk at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. The contraband was seized from the possession of a person identified as Paul Chigbata Onuoroh, a Nigerian national residing at sector 35 F, Sai Hera Park in Kharghar. The agency on Saturday conducted searches at his residence in Kharghar from where more MD was recovered.

“The accused is a part of a distribution network of drugs like cocaine, ecstasy, MD and hashish in Mumbai and outskirts. Investigation in this regard is still in progress,” said Sameer Wankhede, zonal director, NCB. With Paul’s arrest, the agency is looking out for his accomplices and if there are any local contacts involved in drug trafficking. Paul’s contacts are being scanned and investigations are on to ascertain the source of drugs and who were those who bought the illegal contraband from him. Paul’s antecedents are also being checked.

The drug peddlers seem to have taken advantage of the pandemic as the drug trafficking remained unabated. The recent cases include seizures of cocaine, hashish, MD, marijuana and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). The NCB has seized a huge number of raw materials used to manufacture drugs and has initiated a crackdown on international syndicates.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug. The drug is commonly found in the form of tablets or a white, off-white or brown powder. It generates effects similar to those of amphetamines, heroin and cocaine. The agency has been cracking down on the syndicates who target mostly the youths to fuel their addiction. Hashish is consumed by many who can afford it, investigators said.