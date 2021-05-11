Mumbai NCB arrests Goa cafe owner for being part of drug syndicate

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Tuesday arrested owner of a cafe shop in Goa for allegedly being part of a drug syndicate run by notorious drug trafficker Mustafa Tiger. The suspect was nabbed in Himachal Pradesh and would be brought to Goa on Wednesday for further probe, agency officials said.

The arrested person has been identified as Bhupendra Negi owner of Negi Cafe.

According to the NCB, on April 30, on the basis of intelligence developed by NCB Mumbai, teams of NCB Mumbai and Goa had raided Negi Café, opposite Arambol Beach, North Goa and had seized 58 grams of Amphetamine (commercial quantity), 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), cocaine, mephedrone, heroin and Ecstasy/MDMA in intermediate quantity.

"This drug syndicate was run by suspect Maduka Chirah alias Mustafa Tiger, a Nigerian National and football player. We had also arrested the caretaker of Negi Cafe Ranbir Singh. Mustafa, a notorious drug trafficker of North Goa area was running his drug trade from Negi Café. He was arrested by our team in Goa on May 03," said Zonal Director of the Mumbai Unit of NCB, Sameer Wankhede.

He added, "We had summoned Negi to assist us in the investigation but he refused to cooperate after which teams from Chandigarh and Goa units were sent to Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Negi was arrested. Negi was produced before a local court in Mandi and was given four days transit remand. His links with Mustafa will be probed."