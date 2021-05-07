Drug Case: NCB arrests another accused from Goa

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have arrested a major drug supplier from Goa in connection with the alleged drug abuse of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) death case.



The arrested accused has been identified as Hemant Shah alias Maharaj. Shah is a native of Madhya Pradesh and was running a Shack resort in Morjim area, Goa for the past several years.



According to the NCB, Shah was arrested in a separate drug case in Goa in March and was in judicial custody. The NCB had filed an application on April 30 to take Shah’s custody to conduct an inquiry in the SSR case.