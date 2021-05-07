Drug Case: NCB arrests another accused from Goa

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have arrested a major drug supplier from Goa in connection with the alleged drug abuse of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) death case.
The arrested accused has been identified as Hemant Shah alias Maharaj. Shah is a native of Madhya Pradesh and was running a Shack resort in Morjim area, Goa for the past several years.
According to the NCB, Shah was arrested in a separate drug case in Goa in March and was in judicial custody. The NCB had filed an application on April 30 to take Shah’s custody to conduct an inquiry in the SSR case.
The NDPS session court at Panjim, Goa had issued an order and following that Shah’s custody was taken from the jail and he was produced in the court at Goa and following on transit remand he was brought to Mumbai on Thursday. He was produced in the special NDPS court in Mumbai on Friday and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.
"Shah had supplied drugs to two drugs suppliers Anuj Keshwani and Regal Mahakaal who were arrested in September and December respectively in SSR case. Keshwani and Mahakaal had revealed name of Shah during their statements and had claimed that Shah used to supply LSD and Charas to them," said an NCB official.