Mumbai: NCB arrests 3, including two Nigerian nationals, in drug cases

Mumbai: Officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the past 24 hours conducted two operations in Goa and arrested three persons allegedly involved in drug trade. The agency has seized 60 tablets of Ecstasy/MDMA (commercial quantity), 350 gram of Nepali Charas and 20 blots of LSD (commercial quantity) in the said operations.





Speaking about the operations, Mumbai NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede said, "On the basis of reliable information, a joint raid was conducted at Gaum Waddo, Anjuna, North Goa and we seized 37 tablets of Ecstasy/MDMA and substantial quantity of Charas and intercepted one Roque Jose Fernandez on Monday. We also recovered 340 grams of Nepali Charas from the boot of his two-wheeler parked at Pamela Palms, Anjuna. Nepali Charas is a pure form of Charas. It is imported from Nepal and it is costlier than Indian Charas".