Mumbai: NCB arrests 3, including two Nigerian nationals, in drug cases

Mumbai: Officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the past 24 hours conducted two operations in Goa and arrested three persons allegedly involved in drug trade. The agency has seized 60 tablets of Ecstasy/MDMA (commercial quantity), 350 gram of Nepali Charas and 20 blots of LSD (commercial quantity) in the said operations.
Speaking about the operations, Mumbai NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede said, "On the basis of reliable information, a joint raid was conducted at Gaum Waddo, Anjuna, North Goa and we seized 37 tablets of Ecstasy/MDMA and substantial quantity of Charas and intercepted one Roque Jose Fernandez on Monday. We also recovered 340 grams of Nepali Charas from the boot of his two-wheeler parked at Pamela Palms, Anjuna. Nepali Charas is a pure form of Charas. It is imported from Nepal and it is costlier than Indian Charas".
"On preliminary disclosure of Fernandez, we intercepted one Nigerian national Chidi Osita Okonkwo alias Benjamin with 23 tablets of Ecstasy/MDMA. Benjamin was intercepted after chasing approximately 500 meter by foot in the jungle. During the operation, 03 NCB officers were injured. Benjamin was the main supplier of the drugs", Wankhede said.
"Fernandez is a notorious drug trafficker of North Goa. He was earlier booked in two NDPS cases and was presently out on bail. He is the owner of a hotel at Anjuna. Fernandez operates the drug racket of Ecstasy from his Ice-cream parlour cum grocery store. The drug orders are booked at his Ice-cream parlour and he delivers the ordered drugs in mentioned addresses from a guest house at Anjuna. The payments of the drugs were done digitally. A case has been registered in this regard", he said.
In another operation, the NCB team intercepted one Nigerian national Onayeka Egike and seized 20 blots of LSD at Bardez, North Goa. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the said accused uses unique modus operandi to deliver the drug consignment as in he uses passwords to identify the genuine customer. He changes his location of delivery multiple times and makes the customer wait for 5-6 hours to ascertain the genuineness of the customer. He used his two wheeler to make the deliveries and the said bike has also been seized. He was earlier booked in an NDPS case in 2019 by Crime Branch, Goa and was presently out on bail, officials claimed.