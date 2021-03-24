Mumbai: NCB arrests 19-year-old for possession, supplying drugs to Bollywood celebrities

The accused, identified as Ayan Sinha, was allegedly involved in supplying drugs in Mumbai's Bandra, Khar, and Andheri area. NCB officials told ANI that he used to supply drugs to many Bollywood celebrities among others.

According to the NCB, a team conducted a raid on March 21 in Bandra and recovered drugs and cash worth Rs 2.50 lakh from Sinha. The drugs were concealed inside a CPU. A mobile phone, computer and other electronic gadgets of the accused have been seized.

The accused was presented in court where he was sent to four-day custody.