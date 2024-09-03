 Mumbai: NCB Appoints CVO To Probe Allegations Against Deputy Director General
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: NCB Appoints CVO To Probe Allegations Against Deputy Director General

Mumbai: NCB Appoints CVO To Probe Allegations Against Deputy Director General

A bench of justice Revati Mohite- Dere and Prithviraj Chavan was informed on Monday that Chief Vigilance Officer Monika Batra was appointed to probe the allegation made by a city journalist against Singh.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: NCB Appoints CVO To Probe Allegations Against Deputy Director General | Representative pic

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has appointed an independent officer to probe the allegations against its deputy director general Gyaneshwar Singh in relation to alleged irregularities while on duty, including improper disposal of the seized narcotic drugs.

A bench of justice Revati Mohite- Dere and Prithviraj Chavan was informed on Monday that Chief Vigilance Officer Monika Batra was appointed to probe the allegation made by a city journalist against Singh. 

The HC was hearing a plea by the journalist seeking a CBI probe against Singh.

Advocate Niranjan Mundargi, appearing for the journalist, told the bench that they recently received a communication stating that a CVO was appointed  to probe the allegations levelled  by the petitioner. In view of this, Mundargi sought to withdraw the petition. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC's Nominal Fees For Shivaji Park In Dadar Under Review Amid Urgent Call For Policy Update
Mumbai: BMC's Nominal Fees For Shivaji Park In Dadar Under Review Amid Urgent Call For Policy Update
Bombay HC Rejects Petitions Against Maharashtra Government’s Tender For 'Anandacha Shidha' Scheme, Cites Public Interest
Bombay HC Rejects Petitions Against Maharashtra Government’s Tender For 'Anandacha Shidha' Scheme, Cites Public Interest
CBI Asserts No Violation Of Law In ED Officer's Arrest, Claims Grounds Of Detention Were Communicated
CBI Asserts No Violation Of Law In ED Officer's Arrest, Claims Grounds Of Detention Were Communicated
Maharashtra: Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik Unlikely To Be Appointed As State Election Commissioner; Nitin Kareer Emerging As Frontrunner
Maharashtra: Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik Unlikely To Be Appointed As State Election Commissioner; Nitin Kareer Emerging As Frontrunner

The bench allowed him to withdraw the Petition  and granted  liberty to approach the court again in case of any other grievance. 

Read Also
Mumbai News: Dog Trainer Dies After Being Allegedly Attacked By Great Dane At Training Centre In...
article-image

There are specific rules for the disposal of the seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances under the NDPS Act. It mandates that the chairman and the members of the drug disposal committee has to physically examine and verify the weight and other details of seized material in reference to the seizure report. The plea highlighted the instances of raids undertaken by the NCB at Lucknow, Delhi, Indore and Jammu simultaneously on March 3, 2023. Singh was personally present in Delhi, however, he signed the drug disposal orders for all the four locations.

Read Also
Mumbai: Special NDPS Court Grants Bail To 26-Yr-Old Man Caught With 6 Codeine Bottles
article-image

The petitioner claimed to have sent a letter to the NCB. but no action has been taken, hence he approached the HC.

Singh had headed the SIT probing allegations against former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, in relation to the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in Cordelia Cruise drug bust case. Wankhede then filed a plea in HC alleging that he was booked in an alleged money laundering case  due to “counter blast” to his complaint against Singh, deputy director general with NCB. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC's Nominal Fees For Shivaji Park In Dadar Under Review Amid Urgent Call For Policy Update

Mumbai: BMC's Nominal Fees For Shivaji Park In Dadar Under Review Amid Urgent Call For Policy Update

Mumbai News: High Court's Ban On PoP Ganesh Idols Sparks Controversy & Urgent Appeals From Local...

Mumbai News: High Court's Ban On PoP Ganesh Idols Sparks Controversy & Urgent Appeals From Local...

Bombay HC Rejects Petitions Against Maharashtra Government’s Tender For 'Anandacha Shidha' Scheme,...

Bombay HC Rejects Petitions Against Maharashtra Government’s Tender For 'Anandacha Shidha' Scheme,...

CBI Asserts No Violation Of Law In ED Officer's Arrest, Claims Grounds Of Detention Were...

CBI Asserts No Violation Of Law In ED Officer's Arrest, Claims Grounds Of Detention Were...

Mumbai: Marine Line's Sodawaterwala Agiary Commemorates 150th Anniversary on Zoroastrian 'All Souls...

Mumbai: Marine Line's Sodawaterwala Agiary Commemorates 150th Anniversary on Zoroastrian 'All Souls...