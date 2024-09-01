 Mumbai: Special NDPS Court Grants Bail To 26-Yr-Old Man Caught With 6 Codeine Bottles
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Special NDPS Court Grants Bail To 26-Yr-Old Man Caught With 6 Codeine Bottles

Mumbai: Special NDPS Court Grants Bail To 26-Yr-Old Man Caught With 6 Codeine Bottles

Dinesh Ramaji Aavadiya, a resident of Govandi, was arrested on February 2 with six bottles of codeine and the Deonar police also arrested another person in connection with the case and recovered 15 more bottles of codeine.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 01:28 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Special NDPS Court Grants Bail To 26-Yr-Old Man Caught With 6 Codeine Bottles | Representative Image

A special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985) court has granted bail to a 26-year-old man booked after he was caught with six bottles of codeine.

Although the police recovered the contraband in February 2024, it did not send the bottles for forensic examination until May 2024. This, the court said, created doubt in the prosecution case.

“The seizure panchanama was carried out on February 4, 2024, and the sample was sent to the laboratory for analysis on May 8, 2024. There was considerable delay in sending the sample. This creates doubt as to why they kept the sample with them for a long period,” Judge CS Datir said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Thief Who Robbed ₹6,000 From Marathi Filmmaker Swapna Waghmare Joshi's House Arrested;...
article-image

“The accused was arrested on February 2, 2024. Nearly seven months have lapsed. It would not be appropriate to detain him in custody for an uncertain period,” the court said.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Imposes ₹50 Lakh Cost On Company For Wilful Disregard Of 2017 Fevicol Trademark Order
Bombay HC Imposes ₹50 Lakh Cost On Company For Wilful Disregard Of 2017 Fevicol Trademark Order
Mumbai: BMC To Independently Manage ₹95 Crore Repairs Of Jog Flyover In Andheri, Seeks Reimbursement From MMRDA
Mumbai: BMC To Independently Manage ₹95 Crore Repairs Of Jog Flyover In Andheri, Seeks Reimbursement From MMRDA
Mumbai: 3 Men Killed In Aarey Colony After Hitting Streetlight Pole While Riding Triple-Seat On Bike; Alcohol Influence Under Investigation
Mumbai: 3 Men Killed In Aarey Colony After Hitting Streetlight Pole While Riding Triple-Seat On Bike; Alcohol Influence Under Investigation
Maharashtra: CET Cell Revises Seat Matrix After Complaints On SEBC Quota Misapplication In Medical And Dental Colleges
Maharashtra: CET Cell Revises Seat Matrix After Complaints On SEBC Quota Misapplication In Medical And Dental Colleges

Dinesh Ramaji Aavadiya, a resident of Govandi, was arrested on February 2 with six bottles of codeine. The Deonar police also arrested another person in connection with the case and recovered 15 more bottles of codeine.

Read Also
Mumbai: 4 Khar Police Personnel Suspended For Allegedly Planting Drugs, Viral CCTV Footage Sparks...
article-image

According to the prosecution, the police received information on January 20 that Aavadiya and an aide had narcotic substance in their possession. The police laid a trap and arrested the two men with 21 bottles of codeine.

The court, however, noted that, if muddemal (property) is found with different accused at different time, their quantity needs to be considered individually and not together. Hence the court, while granting bail to Aavadiya, said the quantity of drug found with him is to be considered separately. Aavadiya was found with only six bottles. Each bottle is of 100 millilitres. So total contraband would be 600ml, which the court noted is not a commercial quantity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Imposes ₹50 Lakh Cost On Company For Wilful Disregard Of 2017 Fevicol Trademark Order

Bombay HC Imposes ₹50 Lakh Cost On Company For Wilful Disregard Of 2017 Fevicol Trademark Order

Mumbai: BMC To Independently Manage ₹95 Crore Repairs Of Jog Flyover In Andheri, Seeks...

Mumbai: BMC To Independently Manage ₹95 Crore Repairs Of Jog Flyover In Andheri, Seeks...

Mumbai: Govandi Residents Pen Open Letter To Political Parties & Candidates, Expressing Desired...

Mumbai: Govandi Residents Pen Open Letter To Political Parties & Candidates, Expressing Desired...

Mumbai: 3 Men Killed In Aarey Colony After Hitting Streetlight Pole While Riding Triple-Seat On...

Mumbai: 3 Men Killed In Aarey Colony After Hitting Streetlight Pole While Riding Triple-Seat On...

Mumbai: High Court Cancels Builder’s Bail For Failing To Abide By Consent Terms

Mumbai: High Court Cancels Builder’s Bail For Failing To Abide By Consent Terms