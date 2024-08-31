 Mumbai: 4 Khar Police Personnel Suspended For Allegedly Planting Drugs, Viral CCTV Footage Sparks Investigation
Mumbai: 4 Khar Police Personnel Suspended For Allegedly Planting Drugs, Viral CCTV Footage Sparks Investigation

In widely shared viral CCTV footage during the examination, one officer was allegedly seen planting an object in the person's pocket before detaining him for possession of 20 grams of mephedrone.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
CCTV Footage of the incident where police planted drugs | Screengrab from X video/ @journofaizan

The Mumbai police have suspended four personnel for allegedly exhibiting suspicious behaviour while examining an individual in Kalina. Viral CCTV footage revealed that police officers visited an animal farm in Kalina and examined an employee of the farm.

Watch The Viral CCTV Footage Here

During the examination, one officer was allegedly seen planting an object in the person's pocket before detaining him for possession of 20 grams of mephedrone. The individual was released after the CCTV footage went viral. Raj Tilak Raushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone-9, stated that four police officers from the Khar police station, including one officer and three constables, were suspended on August 31 in connection with the viral video, and further investigation has been initiated.

Shahbaz Khan, 32, the owner of the animal farm in Kalina, claimed, "I have a dispute with a developer over land. The builder pressured me through various agencies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and a local ex-corporator. He then approached the police. On August 30, around 6 pm, four police personnel suddenly arrived at my farm. My employee, Daniel, 30, was working there. The police accused him of drug possession, and one officer placed 20 grams of mephedrone in Daniel's pocket without his knowledge, later presenting the drugs as evidence and detaining him."

article-image

Khan added, "These officers belong to the Khar police station, while my farm falls under the jurisdiction of the Vakola police. The Khar police team, part of the Anti-Terrorist Squad, used physical force on Daniel. After reviewing the CCTV footage, it was clear that a police officer had planted the drugs in Daniel’s pocket. I reported this to the Vakola police, who then contacted the Khar police after the footage went viral. Consequently, the Khar police released Daniel."

article-image

Khan alleged that the accused police officers offered him a bribe to prevent him from escalating the matter to senior officials. However, he approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who assured him that strict action would be taken. The video went viral on Sunday, prompting immediate action from the department, which suspended the four police officers on the same day.

