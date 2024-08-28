 Mumbai News: Dog Trainer Dies After Being Allegedly Attacked By Great Dane At Training Centre In Vikhroli; Family Suspects Foul Play
Mumbai News: Dog Trainer Dies After Being Allegedly Attacked By Great Dane At Training Centre In Vikhroli; Family Suspects Foul Play

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
A 22-year-old dog trainer, Hasrat Ali, lost his life after being attacked by a Great Dane during a training session at Marshal Dog, a dog training company located in the Godrej compound in Mumbai’s Vikhroli, early on Monday morning. 

Ali, a resident of Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli, succumbed to his injuries within hours of the incident, raising concerns among his family about possible foul play.

FIR registered against owner, others

As per reports, an FIR has been lodged in the matter under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) against the owner of Marshal Dog and others associated with the company. 

Ali’s uncle, Parvez Shaikh, who secured the job for him at Marshal Dog eight months ago, expressed deep suspicions about the circumstances surrounding his nephew’s death

Ali declared dead within 2 hours

According to Shaikh, he was informed by a supervisor from Marshal Dog around 1 p.m. on Monday that Ali had been bitten by a dog and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. Upon arriving at the hospital, Shaikh was devastated to learn that Ali had been declared dead within two hours.

Shaikh, however, remains unconvinced by the account provided by the company. He noted that Ali had been working with the Great Dane for the entire duration of his employment and was familiar with the dogs.

Questions raised over delay in conducting postmortem

Adding to the family’s concerns is the delay in conducting a postmortem. Despite Ali’s death being confirmed on Monday, Shaikh alleged that the postmortem was postponed to Wednesday without a clear explanation.

As the investigation unfolds, Ali’s family continues to seek answers about the tragic and unexpected loss of their loved one.

