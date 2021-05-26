Mumbai: Natya Mandir in Borivli converted into Covid vaccination centre

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has converted its Prabodhankar Thackeray Natya Mandir and Banquet Hall in Borivli (W) into a vaccination centre on Wednesday.

According to local BJP legislator Manisha Chaudhuri, the facility has been set up at the parking lot of the theatre and on the first day they administered doses to nearly 100 beneficiaries.

“The facility is available for citizens above 45 years currently. Once we receive sufficient supply of vaccines, we will administer the doses to those in the age group of 18 to 44 as well,” said Chaudhuri, who also inauguarated the venue on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday walk-in was allowed. However, for the rest of the week, only those with prior appointments will be vaccinated,” she added.

The Prabodhankar Natya Mandir was the first hall in Mumbai to start live theatre performance after the first wave.

A civic official of R Central (RC) ward, under whose jurisdiction the hall is situated said that unless theatre halls are made fully operational, the venue will continue to act as a vaccination centre.

“This space was recommended because it is spacious and hygienic. Right now vaccination is happening in a phased manner in Mumbai and after we get more doses then the daily target of vaccinating beneficiaries will be augmented,” the official said.