Mumbai: National Common Mobility Card for all public transport modes across country, launched by CM Uddhav Thackeray

India's common transport card facility is finally available for the people in Mumbai from today. The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), which can be used for railways, metros, buses, and all public transport modes across the country, has been launched by the Chief Minister of Maharastra, Uddhav Thackeray at BEST's Colaba depot on Monday.

BEST buses become the first public transportation service in the state to roll out NCMC. Speaking on the difference between the NCMC card and Chalo card, BEST officials said "NCMC is an automatic fare collection system. The NCMC card can be used across transport modes. While 'Chalo' card is limited only to BEST."

This card is in use on the Airport Express line of Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Namma and Ahmedabad Metro.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 06:54 PM IST