Mumbai: Naresh Goyal Granted Special Permission To Spend Day With Ailing Wife; PMLA Court Allows Medical Consultation

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal | PTI

Mumbai: The special PMLA court has granted permission to 75-year-old Naresh Goyal to spend a day with his wife on Saturday. In addition to considering his plea, the court has also allowed him to consult with his doctors regarding his various ailments, emphasising that Goyal should not be admitted to the hospital without submitting a report to the court.

Goyal becomes emotional during his appearance before court

These directions were issued after Goyal became emotional during his appearance before the special court through video conferencing. On Saturday, he expressed to the court that he has lost all hope in life and would prefer to die rather than continue living in his current situation. Goyal stated that he is turning 75 and sees no prospects for the future. He also mentioned missing his bedridden daughter and wife.

The special PMLA judge, MG Deshpande, acknowledged Goyal's age and multiple health issues, noting that his body is not responding properly to treatment. Goyal's wife is bedridden and suffering from cancer, while his daughter is reportedly unwell and unable to care for her mother.

Visit to ailing wife allowed

In light of these circumstances, the court, with empathy and on humanitarian grounds, allowed Goyal to visit his ailing wife while in judicial custody. A schedule was prepared, granting him permission to be with his wife from 10:30 am until jail closing hours on Saturdays.

Additionally, Goyal has been permitted to undergo medical check-ups with his regular consulting doctors, including dentists, orthopedic specialists, and heart specialists. The court allowed him to leave the prison for these medical tests, with an Enforcement Directorate officer accompanying him until he returns.

The order follows Goyal's difficulties in visiting JJ Hospital and his concerns about accessing basic medication there. The court acknowledged the importance of proper health treatment, stating that ED should not oppose deputing an officer if Goyal is taken out of jail for consultations with his private doctors. However, the court emphasised that Goyal should not be admitted to the hospital without reporting to and obtaining permission from the court.