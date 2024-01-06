 Mumbai: Swollen Knees & Tedious Drive To Hospital, Naresh Goyal Breaks Down In Video-Conferencing With Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Swollen Knees & Tedious Drive To Hospital, Naresh Goyal Breaks Down In Video-Conferencing With Court

Mumbai: Swollen Knees & Tedious Drive To Hospital, Naresh Goyal Breaks Down In Video-Conferencing With Court

Goyal on Saturday told the court that he has lost every hope of life and better he should die rather stay alive in such a situation

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Naresh Goyal |

Mumbai: Former Jet Airways promoter, Naresh Goyal, broke down during a hearing on Saturday where he was produced  before court through video-conferencing. The court noted that he was trembling while he made his submissions and needed assistance even to stand. He pleaded not to be sent to JJ Hospital and be left in jail to die.

Goyal on Saturday told the court that he has lost every hope of life and better he should die rather stay alive in such a situation. He submitted that he is turning 75 years and has no hope for any future. He also said that he misses his daughter and wife, who are both bedridden.

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court judge MG Deshpande assured Goyal that he will not be left helpless and would get proper treatment for his mental and physical health. 

The court further observed that “he pointed out the swelling and pain in his knees and is unable to fold both legs”. He further submitted that he has to frequently urinate and has pain while urinating, sometimes also passing blood. He said he has become very weak and there is no use referring him to JJ Hospital as the journey with other accused persons as per convenience of the jail authorities is very hectic and tedious. 

At the hospital, he said there is a long queue of patients and he cannot reach the doctor in time. Whenever he is examined by the doctor, a further follow up is not always possible, he said.

Read Also
Former Jet Airways Promoter Naresh Goyal Files Bail Plea; Defends Legitimacy Of Fund Usage Amid ED...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: BJP Leader Digambar Rohidas Agawane Arrested By ED In ₹11 Crore Money Laundering...

Maharashtra: BJP Leader Digambar Rohidas Agawane Arrested By ED In ₹11 Crore Money Laundering...

In A First, Mumbai University Ties Up With French University For Dual Degree

In A First, Mumbai University Ties Up With French University For Dual Degree

Mumbai: Kurla Court Sends Retired IPS Officer Sudhakar Suradkar To Judicial Custody In Defamation...

Mumbai: Kurla Court Sends Retired IPS Officer Sudhakar Suradkar To Judicial Custody In Defamation...

Woman’s Father, Brother Cannot Be Prosecuted Under DV Act: Bombay High Court

Woman’s Father, Brother Cannot Be Prosecuted Under DV Act: Bombay High Court

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Stay On Trial Against Her In Defamation Case By Javed Akhtar

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Stay On Trial Against Her In Defamation Case By Javed Akhtar