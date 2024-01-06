Mumbai: Swollen Knees & Tedious Drive To Hospital, Naresh Goyal Breaks Down In Video-Conferencing With Court

Naresh Goyal |

Mumbai: Former Jet Airways promoter, Naresh Goyal, broke down during a hearing on Saturday where he was produced before court through video-conferencing. The court noted that he was trembling while he made his submissions and needed assistance even to stand. He pleaded not to be sent to JJ Hospital and be left in jail to die.

Goyal on Saturday told the court that he has lost every hope of life and better he should die rather stay alive in such a situation. He submitted that he is turning 75 years and has no hope for any future. He also said that he misses his daughter and wife, who are both bedridden.

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court judge MG Deshpande assured Goyal that he will not be left helpless and would get proper treatment for his mental and physical health.

The court further observed that “he pointed out the swelling and pain in his knees and is unable to fold both legs”. He further submitted that he has to frequently urinate and has pain while urinating, sometimes also passing blood. He said he has become very weak and there is no use referring him to JJ Hospital as the journey with other accused persons as per convenience of the jail authorities is very hectic and tedious.

At the hospital, he said there is a long queue of patients and he cannot reach the doctor in time. Whenever he is examined by the doctor, a further follow up is not always possible, he said.