Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid in Juhu area

Yesterday, NCB conducted searches at two locations in Mumbai, on the basis of information given by Pathan who was arrested on January 20.

Followed by the searches, the NCB sources stated that they are looking out for more suspects from the 'Pathani gang' who are under scanner after the agency busted a drug lab in the Dongri area of South Mumbai.

Chinku Pathan, a relative of mafia don Karim Lala, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case on January 20. Pathan was accused of running a drug racket in the city.

Pathan is accused of manufacturing MD and circulating it amongst his chain of drug peddlers who then take it to the streets across Mumbai and other places.

What is MD?

MD is also known as M-cat, Meow Meow, white magic. It is a synthetic stimulant drug of amphetamine class psychoactive characteristics and usually used at parties and play drugs.