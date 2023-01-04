Mumbai: Narayan Rane gives legal revamp to his Juhu bungalow 'Adhish'

Mumbai: Narayan Rane begins self-demolition of Juhu bungalow | FPJ

Mumbai: Union Minister Narayan Rane has restored his eight-storeyed Juhu bungalow, Adhish, to its original condition after self-demolition as per the court’s orders. The BMC has informed the Bombay High Court and filed an affidavit confirming the restoration.

A social activist had filed several complaints to the BMC about illegal alterations made by Rane in his bungalow. During the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the BMC had sent notices to Rane and inspected his bungalow.

Thereafter, notices were issued to remove illegal structures. The civic body had also noticed violations of Floor Space Index (FSI) and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules in the bungalow at the time of its construction.

The BMC’s affidavit of restoration submitted before the court has been signed by the Designated Officer (Building and Factory) department of K-West ward Swapnil Kolekar. It states that on September 20, 2022, the court had directed the BMC to demolish illegal portions at Adhish and had asked for a compliance report within a week.

Rane then filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court (SC) and challenged the HC order, which was dismissed.

The BMC’s affidavit stated that on November 9, Rane’s firm, Kalka Real Estate Pvt Ltd, informed the BMC that they have started the demolition and restoration as per the HC order.

On December 5, 2022, he informed the BMC that the prescribed demolition is complete and can be inspected by BMC officers, which was done on December 9-10 and December 15. The officers observed that the petitioner (Rane) has restored the building conformity as per notices issued to him.

The hearing on the compliance of the order will be held soon in HC. Senior Counsel Anil Sakhare had represented the BMC in the case and counsel Shardul Singh had represented Mr Rane.

The complaint

Converting a portion in the basement into a room

Open spaces from the first floor to the eighth floor converted into bedrooms, rooms and hall

Sept 20, 2022

The HC directed BMC to demolish illegal portions at Adhish and asked for a compliance report within 7 days.

Mr Rane filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court (SC) and challenged the HC order.

Sept 26

The SC had dismissed the SLP and directed Mr Rane to raze the illegal construction within three months.

It directed the BMC to verify the demolition.

Stated that if illegal construction is not razed, the BMC should remove it.

Nov 9

Mr Rane’s firm, Kalka Real Estate Pvt Ltd, informed the BMC that they have started the demolition.

Dec 5

He informed the BMC that the prescribed demolition is complete.

Dec 9-19, Dec 15

Inspection by the BMC

Read Also Bombay HC irked with BMC change in stand in Narayan Rane's bungalow case