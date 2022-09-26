Narayan Rane's bungalow: Supreme Court dismisses Union Minister's plea, seeking stay on Bombay HC order

FPJ

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Union Minister Narayan Rane's plea, seeking a stay on the Bombay High Court order of demolition of alleged unauthorised structures in ‘Aadish Bungalow’.

The court granted him 3-month time to bring it in compliance with applicable laws, failing which HC judgement directed to be implemented.

The high court had directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu.

According to the petitioner's advocate the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Rane.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After the BMC sent notices over unauthorised construction at Rane's bungalow, he challenged it and appealed to the High Court which further rejected his petition and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

Apart from this, the court has also ordered the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to demolish the unauthorized construction within two weeks.

Rane had requested relief till he files an application in the Supreme Court, but the Bombay HC rejected it too.

The development came as a result of several complaints lodged by Right to Information (RTI) activist Santosh Daundkar in 2017. Daundkar and his lawyer Aditya Pratap Singh have welcomed the court's decision.