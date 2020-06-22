Mumbai: Nair dental college wants parental nod for students

Mumbai: Around 51 students pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Studies (BDS) at Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai Central, have been asked to submit a undertaking clearly indicating parental consent for the former to travel to Mumbai to take their final exams. Parents must clearly state that they have no objection to the student travelling to Mumbai to appear for the final examination.

On the one hand, parents and students are worried about the risks involved, while on the other, the college wants to ensure it keeps parents in the loop and is assured of their consent as it initiates the necessary precautionary measures to conduct exams.

The undertaking, a copy of which is with The Free Press Journal, was sent to students who had left for their native villages at the start of the lockdown but now wish to return to college to appear for exams.

The undertaking, emailed on June 12, states, "I am aware that Mumbai has many containment zones and your hospital is a COVID-19 Care Centre. Also, my child will be accommodated on hostel premises at Currey Road, on multiple sharing basis with other students. It is my sole discretion to send my child to Mumbai, to reside in the hostel, and to appear for the mandatory university exam."

Further, the undertaking must bear parents' names and signatures, said Dr Freny Karjodkar, Dean in-charge, Nair Hospital Dental College. Karjodkar said, "We sent the undertaking to students so that they inform their parents about their decision to travel to Mumbai in such crucial times. If parents are scared about the risks involved, they should contact us to check for safety measures. Not a single parent has contacted me yet. We are ready to take full responsibility for the safety of students but have students informed their parents?" Only two of the 40 undertaking letters have been submitted till now.

Going by the guidelines of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), students had a choice to opt for nearby exam centres. A student, on request of anonymity, said, "I have returned to my native place in Sangli. But I am not comfortable appearing for exams at any nearby college. I want to opt for Nair Hospital as my exam centre. But this undertaking worries me, as it bestows the sole responsibility of my safety on my parents."

Karjodkar claimed students want to return to Mumbai for exams of their own free will. Karjodkar said, "Students could have opted for a nearby exam centre, closer home. But if they wish to appear for exams in Mumbai, then it is my duty to inform their parents and obtain their written consent. We will maintain safety protocol, physical distancing and cleanliness during exams." Medical exams (theory and practical) will be conducted in Maharashtra from July 15 onwards.