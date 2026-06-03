 Mumbai: Mystery Of 4-Year-Old Boy’s Death Solved: Mother’s Paramour Arrested For Murder After Staging It As An Accident
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Mumbai: Mystery Of 4-Year-Old Boy’s Death Solved: Mother’s Paramour Arrested For Murder After Staging It As An Accident

In Mira Bhayandar, a four-year-old boy’s death, initially seen as an accident, was exposed as murder by his mother’s paramour. The accused assaulted the child and dumped the body in a drain to hide the crime. Kashimira Police investigation, aided by forensic evidence, confirmed homicide. The accused confessed and has been arrested; further legal action is underway.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, June 03, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Mumbai: Mystery Of 4-Year-Old Boy’s Death Solved: Mother’s Paramour Arrested For Murder After Staging It As An Accident
Mumbai: Mystery Of 4-Year-Old Boy’s Death Solved: Mother’s Paramour Arrested For Murder After Staging It As An Accident | file pic

Mira Bhayandar: A shocking revelation has emerged from a police investigation, turning a suspected accidental death of a four-year-old boy into a brutal murder case. It has been revealed that the toddler's mother’s paramour murdered the child and threw his body into a drain to stage it as an accident, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The Kashimira Police have successfully cracked the mystery surrounding the minor boy whose body was found in a drain near Neelkamal Naka. Investigations confirmed that the child did not die by accident; instead, his mother’s lover brutally beat him to death and discarded the body in the drain to destroy evidence. The police have arrested the accused.

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The body of the four-year-old boy was discovered on Tuesday morning in an open drain in the Neelkamal Naka area. Initially, it was assumed to be a case of accidental drowning. However, during the initial spot assessment, the police noticed suspicious elements, prompting them to change the direction of their investigation.

Investigating Officer Mahajan meticulously inspected the scene and noticed visible assault marks on the child's body. The body was subsequently sent for a post-mortem and forensic examination. The medical reports conclusively established that the death was caused by a severe physical assault rather than an accident.

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Following the forensic leads, the police detained the mother’s paramour, identified as Jambhu Sharma alias ‘Nepali’, for interrogation. During questioning, the accused confessed to the heinous crime.

He revealed that on Monday afternoon, under the heavy influence of alcohol, he brutally thrashed the boy. Shockingly, this assault took place right in front of the child's mother. Later that night, upon waking up, the accused realized the child had succumbed to his injuries. Panicked and desperate to conceal the crime, he threw the lifeless body into the nearby drain.

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The accused harbored deep resentment toward the toddler, believing the child’s presence prevented him from spending private, uninterrupted time with the boy's mother.

He claimed he lost his temper and beat the child simply because the boy was crying incessantly.

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The police revealed that the accused, the mother, and the deceased child were all homeless. They earned a living by picking garbage and lived unsheltered under the Kashimira flyover.

The Kashimira Police have registered a case of murder against the accused and placed him under arrest. Further legal proceedings are underway. The breakthrough in this case was achieved under the direct guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Chavan and Senior Police Inspector Rahul Patil of the Kashimira Police Station.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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