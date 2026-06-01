CM Yogi On Surya Murder: ‘Friendship Cannot Be Cover For Stabbing, Such Acts Won’t Be Tolerated’

Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued a strong message to both criminals and parents while commenting on the murder of 17-year-old Surya in Ghaziabad’s Khoda area.

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Addressing a public gathering in Bijnor, the chief minister said acts of violence committed under the guise of friendship were unacceptable and would not be tolerated. Referring to the case, he said parents who fail to guide or control their “wayward children” are making a serious mistake. He added that the government’s sympathies remain with law-abiding citizens.

Yogi also stressed the importance of maintaining law and order, saying that while non-violence and humanity are ornaments of society, action becomes necessary when confronted with wrongdoing. Drawing from Hindu mythology, he remarked that one must “take up arms” when faced with forces akin to Khar and Dushan, and asserted that no individual is above the law.

The remarks come in the wake of the murder of Surya, who was allegedly killed by his friend Asad and others on May 28, the day of Bakrid. Police on Sunday said Asad was injured in an encounter, while notices have been pasted on his house in the Khoda area. Authorities have indicated that demolition action could follow if illegal construction is found during the investigation. Other accused in the case have already been arrested and sent to jail.

#WATCH | Bijnor | UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "A stabbing incident was committed under the guise of friendship in Ghaziabad. This is unacceptable, and it will absolutely not be tolerated...Our sympathies lie with the ordinary citizens. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,… pic.twitter.com/gXDdNYSzCa — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2026

During his speech, the chief minister also commented on the issue of cow protection, saying that some Islamic clerics have recently demanded that cows be declared the national animal. He described the cow as a “self-declared national mother” and said it shares a deep cultural and spiritual bond with Indian society.