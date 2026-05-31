Main Accused In Eid-Ul-Adha Teen Murder Killed In Ghaziabad Police Encounter; Constable Injured In Gunfight | Representational Image

Ghaziabad: The main accused in the murder of a 17-year-old youth on Eid-ul-Adha was killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad's Khoda area on Sunday morning, police said. A constable was also injured during the exchange of fire.

Background of the Murder Case

According to police, the accused, identified as Asad, was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Surya Chauhan, a Class 11 student and resident of Navneet Vihar in Khoda. Surya was allegedly stabbed to death on May 28 following a dispute.

DCP Trans Hindon Dhawal Jaiswal said an FIR had been registered against five accused based on a complaint filed by the victim's family. Three accused had already been arrested and sent to jail, while Asad, the prime accused, had been absconding. The Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Intelligence Input Leads to Trap

Police received information from an informer that Asad was expected to arrive in the Khoda area to meet some associates and collect money before attempting to flee. Security checks and combing operations were already underway in the area.

During checking in the Vasundhara area, police spotted Asad riding a motorcycle with an accomplice. When officers tried to stop them, Asad allegedly opened fire on the police team. In the retaliatory action, Asad sustained bullet injuries.

Casualties and Escape

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A constable posted at Khoda police station was also injured after being hit by a bullet during the encounter. Asad's accomplice managed to escape and a search operation has been launched to trace him.

Police said a pistol and cartridges were recovered from Asad.

Motive Behind the Murder

Investigators said the murder stemmed from a dispute over motorcycle riding. Preliminary findings suggest that an argument broke out between Surya and the accused on the morning of Eid-ul-Adha. Sources said the knife used in the attack penetrated nearly four inches into the victim's body.

Police have arrested Nawab, the father of the main accused, along with two associates, Atif and Farhan. Two other persons are being questioned.

How the Victim Was Lured

According to investigators, Surya and the accused were known to each other and met frequently. Police said the accused had called Surya on Eid-ul-Adha, allegedly to show him a sacrificial animal. Surya initially declined but later agreed after being invited for Eid greetings and a gathering. After reaching the location, he was allegedly attacked by the accused.

The murder triggered widespread tension in the area. Leaders and workers of several Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Rashtriya Hanuman Dal and Hindu Raksha Dal, gathered at the victim's residence. Former BJP city president Ajay Sharma also met the family and assured them of support in their demand for justice.

Tension continued for nearly 10 hours on Saturday before Surya's cremation. After the post-mortem examination, the body reached his home around 1.30 pm, leading to protests by family members and local residents. The area was turned into a virtual police fortress as authorities deployed heavy security.

The family initially refused to perform the last rites and demanded an encounter of the accused, demolition of the accused's house and strict action against all those involved in the case. After several rounds of discussions lasting about four hours, the administration assured the family of security, a firearms licence and financial assistance. Following the assurances, the family agreed to proceed with the cremation.