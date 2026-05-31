'What Is Simp Or Rizz?' Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Fails Gen Z Slang Quiz, Internet Finds It Hilarious - VIDEO

Known for building one of India's most successful brokerage platforms, Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath recently found himself trending online for something far removed from finance and entrepreneurship. A light-hearted office interaction featuring the business leader struggling to understand Gen Z slang has struck a chord with social media users.

The viral clip was shared by Gowri Bhat Gandotra from Rainmatter, Zerodha's investment and startup initiative. What started as a casual conversation about age quickly turned into an entertaining challenge involving some of the internet's most commonly used expressions.

"Boomer boss" joke kicks off the conversation

The video begins with Gowri asking Kamath whether he considers himself a millennial. Responding candidly, Kamath reveals that he is 46 years old.

This leads to a playful exchange where Gowri jokingly labels him a "boomer boss" before correcting herself and placing him in Generation X. The moment sets the tone for the rest of the interaction, which revolves around the growing language gap between generations.

Gen Z slang leaves Zerodha chief scratching his head

The challenge soon shifts to decoding modern internet vocabulary. Kamath is asked to explain the meanings of popular Gen Z terms such as "rizz," "simp," and "clock it, phrases that have become commonplace across social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X.

While the Zerodha CEO has built a reputation for understanding markets and startups, the fast-evolving language of younger internet users proved far more difficult. Throughout the quiz, Kamath appears genuinely confused by several of the expressions and openly admits when he does not know the answer.

His honest reactions and willingness to laugh at himself became some of the most appreciated moments in the video.

One correct answer saves the day

Despite struggling through most of the quiz, Kamath managed to score a point in the final round.

When asked about the meaning of "slay", a term commonly used to compliment someone's appearance, confidence, or performance, he answered correctly. The successful response earned him his only point in the challenge.

Wrapping up the game, Gowri jokingly remarked, "You got 1 out of 4 so not bad," drawing laughter and bringing the exchange to an amusing conclusion.

Social media loves the generational clash

The clip quickly gained traction online, with viewers flooding the comments section with jokes and observations about the humorous culture gap.

"Should have tried 67 meme I'm sure the kiddo must have shown it," wrote one user.

Another commented, "Corporate cultural exchange program ft boss."

Several viewers praised Kamath's approachable personality despite his status as one of India's most prominent entrepreneurs.

"Nithin is the most humble and down to earth person at his stature," said a user.

Others focused on the entertainment value of the exchange.

"This is so much fun don't know how you managed to survive this," another commenter wrote.

Some users even brought Kamath's younger brother and fellow entrepreneur, Nikhil Kamath, into the discussion.

"If same questioned for Nikhil he would turn this as podcast," joked one person.

Another summed up the situation with a witty remark: "Goated questions, just the wrong brother ".