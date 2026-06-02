Mumbai Region Sees Three Brain-Dead Patients’ Families Donate Organs In A Week, Giving New Lease Of Life To At Least Four Recipients

Mumbai Region Sees Three Brain-Dead Patients’ Families Donate Organs In A Week |

Mumbai: Growing awareness about organ donation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region was witnessed last week as families of three brain-dead patients came forward to support the noble cause, giving a new lease of life to at least four patients. The donated organs included livers, kidneys, corneas, and bones.

43-year-old's liver, kidneys, corneas, bones donated

According to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), the family of 43-year-old Mehul Maniben Vijay Kararia consented to organ donation after he was declared brain dead at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, on May 29. His liver and both kidneys were donated, while his corneas and bones were also retrieved and sent to different hospitals for patients in need.

Family members said Mehul had no prior illness and was deeply devoted to caring for his mother, Manibai. On the night of May 29, his health suddenly deteriorated and he developed symptoms of paralysis. Medical evaluations conducted at four hospitals later confirmed that he had suffered a brain stroke. After doctors declared him brain dead, the family decided to donate his organs.

Bhanushali community has long history of supporting cause

Mehul belonged to the Bhanushali community, which has a long history of supporting organ donation initiatives. Dr. Jayanti Dama, scientist and senior member of the community, said the family was willing to donate all 13 organs and tissues that could possibly be retrieved.

“Mehul was actively involved in spreading awareness about organ donation. This noble act has once again strengthened the community’s commitment to supporting the cause,” said Dr. Dama.

85-year-old's liver donated after family agreed

In another case at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, the family of an 85-year-old man consented to organ donation after he was declared brain dead. His liver was allocated to a patient in need. Family members, including his wife and two children — both central government employees based in Thane — agreed to donate his liver after witnessing several people in their social circles struggle for years while waiting for suitable organ matches.

Similarly, the liver and corneas of a 69-year-old woman were donated after her family gave consent following her declaration as brain dead at Fortis Hospital, Mulund. Consent for the donation was provided by her son, who is based in Goa, with support from his brother residing in Kanjurmarg, Mumbai.

According to ZTCC Mumbai, the three donations recorded last week have taken the total number to 28th deceased organ donations of the year 2026 in the Mumbai region.

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