Thane Municipal Corporation To Launch Its First CBSE School In Kharegaon On June 8; Free Education Upto Class 12 Planned

The new TMC-Crystal House CBSE School in Kharegaon is set to offer modern infrastructure and free education for students from diverse backgrounds | File Photo

Thane, June 2: In a significant milestone for public education in the city, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is set to open its very first Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) school in Kharegaon on June 8, 2026.

Operated in collaboration with Crystal House India, the ‘Thane Municipal Corporation - Crystal House CBSE School’ aims to provide high-quality, modern education and holistic development opportunities, particularly for students from economically weaker sections of society.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the final stages of preparation and inspect the infrastructure setup.

Modern infrastructure and facilities

Located near Sapphire Hospital in Kharegaon, the school building is undergoing extensive upgrades funded by the Municipal Corporation. To ensure a world-class learning environment, the TMC is equipping the campus with:

● Advanced science, computer and language laboratories, alongside a comprehensive library.

● Dedicated spaces for sports, arts and extracurricular activities.

● Essential safety and utility systems, including modern lifts, CCTV surveillance, robust firefighting equipment, clean drinking water installations and upgraded sanitation facilities.

During the meeting, Commissioner Rao noted that structural repairs, safety grill installations, playground development and painting are in their final stages. He issued strict directives to the concerned departments to ensure all remaining civil works are completed well before the June 8 deadline.

Public-private partnership for free education

The project is bound by a 30-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Thane Municipal Corporation and Crystal House India on September 30, 2025. Under this administrative framework, the school has received official approval to scale up from pre-primary levels to Grade 12.

As part of the joint agreement, the Crystal House management will oversee the recruitment of trained teaching and non-teaching staff. The management will also sponsor complete welfare services for the students, which include:

● Free education from pre-primary up to the 12th standard.

● Complimentary school uniforms, textbooks and learning kits.

● Daily nutritious meals and fully managed school transportation.

● Long-term career counselling, higher education guidance and employment-oriented skill training.

For the upcoming academic year, the school will initially open its doors for classes ranging from Nursery to Grade 2, with plans to progressively expand to higher grades each year.

High-level attendance at the review

The review meeting was attended by senior municipal officers and administrative partners, including Additional Municipal Commissioner (2) Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioner of Education Dr Mitali Sancheti, Deputy City Engineer Vikas Dhole, Vinod Pawar, Shubhangi Keswani, and senior officials from Crisil.

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"This initiative will bridge the gap in educational equity by bringing national-standard CBSE curricula within reach of Thane's students, paving the way for brilliant academic futures regardless of financial backgrounds," Commissioner Rao stated.

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