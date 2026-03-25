Thane Municipal Schools Witness Enrollment Boost Amid New Educational Reforms | Representative Image

Thane: After years of declining student numbers, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) schools are reporting a significant recovery. Recent data reveals that student enrollment has increased by 1,942 this academic year, a positive shift attributed to a series of strategic administrative interventions and infrastructure upgrades.

The decline reached a low point in 2024–25, with enrollment dropping to approximately 30,100 from 33,608 in previous years. Officials noted that the lack of online learning facilities during the pandemic led many students to migrate back to their home villages. However, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao recently announced that the current enrollment has bounced back to 29,005 across 194 TMC institutions.

Strategic Investments and Safety Measures

To sustain this growth, the TMC has proposed a budget of ₹363.19 crores for the upcoming fiscal year. Key initiatives include:

Modernization: 62 schools are being transformed into "Model Schools" with a ₹50 crore allocation.

Technology: Implementation of Solar-operated Robotic Coding and AI Labs in 60 schools.

Safety: Installation of CCTV cameras and "Buzzer Alarms" in girls' restrooms to enhance security.

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Skill Development: Introduction of CBSE curriculum branches, karate training for girls, and professional sports coaching.

Through door-to-door outreach and a focus on "Model School" standards, the administration aims to reposition municipal education as a competitive alternative to private schooling.

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