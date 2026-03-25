Thane Horror: Man Slashed With Chopper In Naupada For Refusing 'Vargani', Caught On Camera | Mumbai News X Account

Thane: A shocking incident of violent assault has come to light from Thane’s Naupada area, where a man was allegedly attacked with a chopper after refusing to pay ‘vargani’ (a form of voluntary donation), sparking concern among local residents.

The attack reportedly took place near St. Anthony’s School in Naupada. A CCTV video of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, shows the accused entering a clothes shop and launching a brutal assault on the victim using a chopper.

In the video shared by the Instagram handle ‘Mumbai News’, the attacker can be seen striking the man, leaving him seriously injured. The motive, as mentioned in the caption accompanying the video, suggests that the assault was triggered after the victim refused to pay vargani.

𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐕𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 |



A disturbing incident from Thane’s Naupada area has once again highlighted the menace of forced collections, where a man was brutally attacked with a chopper after refusing to… pic.twitter.com/j7JVtQIpov — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) March 25, 2026

Following the incident, the injured man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been officially disclosed.

The Naupada Police have registered a case against the accused and are currently investigating the matter. Authorities have obtained the CCTV footage and are using it as key evidence to identify and track down the perpetrator. Police officials stated that further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.

The incident has triggered unease among residents in Thane, raising concerns over instances of alleged forced collections in the name of donations. Locals have expressed worry about safety, especially in commercial areas, and have called for stricter action against such acts of violence.

As investigations continue, authorities are expected to intensify efforts to ensure accountability and maintain public order in the area.

Incidents like this have raised growing concerns over the misuse of ‘vargani’ collections, which are often meant to be voluntary but are at times allegedly enforced through intimidation. Residents say such acts not only threaten public safety but also erode trust within communities, prompting calls for stricter monitoring and action against coercive practices.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/