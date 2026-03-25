Mumbai Shocker! ₹870 Dispute Turns Violent, Cigarette Seller Dragged 100 Metres By Car In Oshiwara; Caught On Camera

A routine transaction turned into a disturbing act of violence in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area after a disagreement over ₹870 led to a roadside cigarette seller being brutally assaulted and dragged by a car. The early morning incident, captured on CCTV, has triggered concern over rising aggression in public spaces.

CCTV footage reveals chilling sequence

According to the post shared on X, four individuals, three men and a woman, arrived in a white WagonR and purchased cigarettes worth ₹870 from a vendor stationed near Lucky Biryani. When asked to pay, the group allegedly refused, leading to an argument.

The situation escalated quickly. The woman reportedly grabbed the vendor by his collar, while a shirtless man sitting inside the vehicle assaulted him through the car window. Moments later, as the car sped away, the victim was dragged along for nearly 100 metres, risking serious injury.

The footage shows the area largely deserted at the time, amplifying the vulnerability of the victim and the brazenness of the attackers.

Police action underway, one arrested

The Oshiwara police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident. One accused has been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining individuals involved in the assault.

The act could have had fatal consequences and are examining the CCTV footage as part of the investigation. The condition of the vendor has not been officially disclosed.

Growing concerns over public safety

The incident has raised fresh concerns about safety for roadside vendors and the increasing tendency of minor disputes spiralling into serious crimes. Authorities have urged citizens to report such incidents promptly and assured strict action against those responsible.