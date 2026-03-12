Mumbai News: Falooda Vendor Brutally Murdered Over Dispute Involving A Cigarette; Accused On The Run

Falooda Vendor Brutally Murdered Over Dispute Involving A Cigarette; Accused On The Run | Representative Image

Mumbai: A minor dispute over a cigarette turned deadly in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area after a 26-year-old man allegedly stabbed his acquaintance in the neck in broad daylight. The incident, which occurred on the evening of March 10, sent shockwaves through the locality.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Wahid alias Sonu Musibul Shaikh, 28, was a falooda vendor residing in Mandala, Mankhurd. As per the FIR, the attack took place around 4:50 PM in front of Al Madina Hotel on the busy 30-foot road in Mankhurd.

The accused, Sarfuddin Khan alias Photobhai, 26, allegedly approached Shaikh from behind and stabbed him in the neck with a sharp knife before fleeing the scene. The entire horrific episode was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. Locals rushed a bleeding Shaikh to Shatabdi Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Also Watch:

Investigations revealed that the enmity began just a day prior. On the midnight of March 9, Khan approached Shaikh in Lane No. 14 and asked him for a cigarette. Shaikh refused, telling Khan to buy his own.

The refusal triggered a heated exchange. Khan allegedly flaunted 500-rupee notes, hurling abuses and asking Shaikh how many cigarettes he wanted. When Shaikh reiterated that he didn't want anything from him, Khan assaulted him and threatened to kill him," a police official stated.

Though relatives and bystanders intervened to break up the scuffle on Monday night, Khan followed through on his threat the following evening.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s elder brother, Mohammad Shahid Musibul Shaikh, a 36-year-old hotelier, the Mankhurd police have registered a case, under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/