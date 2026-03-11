‘A 3 Minute Pickup Turns Into 20 Minute Headache’, Photographer Atul Kasbekar Slams Mumbai Airport Pickup System |

Mumbai, March 11: Renowned photographer Atul Kasbekar has criticised the passenger pickup system at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, claiming it forces drivers to enter paid parking even for brief pickups, turning a simple task into a time consuming and expensive process.

Kasbekar shared his concerns on the social media platform X, where he compared Mumbai Airport’s system with airports across the world.

Complaint Over Lack Of Kerbside Pickup

In his post, Kasbekar pointed out that at most international airports, passengers can be collected directly from the arrivals kerbside. The system usually allows vehicles to stop briefly, load luggage, and leave within a few minutes.

However, he said the situation at Mumbai Airport is very different. According to him, drivers arriving to pick up passengers are not allowed to stop at the arrivals kerb. Instead, they are required to enter the airport’s parking facility to collect travellers.

Kasbekar wrote that what should ideally be a quick three to four minute pickup often ends up taking 20 to 25 minutes due to the parking entry and exit process.

Parking Charges Draw Criticism

The photographer also raised concerns about the parking charges involved. He noted that drivers have to pay around ₹300 under the P6 parking rates even if they are only picking up passengers for a few minutes.

According to him, this requirement leads to unnecessary delays and expenses for people arriving to collect friends or family members from the airport.

Kasbekar described the system as both a “waste of time” and a “rip off”, suggesting that the rule benefits the airport financially while inconveniencing passengers and drivers.

Questions Over Planning Of The System

In his post, Kasbekar also questioned whether the system was poorly planned or deliberately designed to generate parking revenue.

He argued that forcing vehicles into paid parking for short pickups creates frustration and significantly increases the time taken for what is otherwise a simple airport pickup.

The post has sparked discussions online, with several users echoing similar concerns about the passenger pickup process at Mumbai Airport.

