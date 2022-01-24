Mumbai: MVA coordination committee expects to meet on January 27 to sort out differences

Amid differences over various issues, the coordination committee of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi will meet on January 27. The proposed meeting is crucial as three parties clashed over the allocation of funds for their respective departments while the Congress continues to target Shiv Sena and NCP for neglecting in the functioning of the government. Besides, three parties have yet to arrive at a consensus on the appointment of their respective members as chairman and directors on various state government undertakings and corporations which has been pending for over two years.

This apart, the state energy minister Nitin Raut has blamed the NCP Minister Hasan Mushrif, who holds rural development department, and Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde, who is in charge of urban development department, for not clearing dues to the cash strapped Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MahaVitaran) despite repeated reminders.

Shiv Sena is believed to have expressed dissatisfaction over less allocation of funds compared to NCP and Congress.

Further, the Congress Minister Vikay Wadettiwar, who is in charge of OBC department, has openly expressed his displeasure over lack of his involvement in various decisions being taken or considered for the development of OBC community. The trigger is affidavits and arguments made by the Rural Development Department in the Supreme Court on case pertaining to the OBC quota. Wadettiwar’s argument was that his department was kept in the dark.

Moreover, the Thane district guardian minister Eknath Shinde and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad were recently engaged in verbal duel over the completion of various development works including newly built bridge in Kalwa-Kharegaon. Even though, both leaders have said the Shiv Sena and NCP will have an alliance in the upcoming elections to the Thane Municipal Corporation, they will have to bring together the cadre of the respective parties which are pitted against each other.

The state Congress chief Nana Patole has urged the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ban the movie ‘Why I killed Gandhi’ in which NCP MP Amol Kolhe is playing the role of Nathuram Godse. Although NCP has said the reel and real life should not be mixed, Patole is not in a mood to stop targeting NCP and Kolhe.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 09:45 PM IST