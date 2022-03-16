Mumbai: Muslim community in city divided on Karnataka HC order on hijab ban

Refusing to strike down the state government’s hijab ban and dismissing petitions by students, the three judges of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said, “We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith.”

Mumbai had a mixed reaction to the order. While some community members in the city have backed the ban in classrooms, others felt disappointed. Many of them told the Free Press Journal that there is a lack of correct religious information at the judicial level. The community has also pointed out that despite secularism there is a certain level of unfair treatment when it comes to the Muslim community as compared to other religions in the country.

Others felt that the entire issue of the hijab ban has been a propaganda tool and has been overly hyped and made into a religious debate for political reasons.

Farid Shaikh, a social worker and Aman Committee chief, said, “I feel that the rules of the school should be followed. If schools want compulsory uniforms, then the students should follow it. This hijab row is purposely being made into a big issue. I support the Karnataka High Court’s decision, which will make things settle down. Although wearing hijab is a religious practice, the rules of the schools should not be overlooked.”

Colaba resident Sana Shaikh said, “Why aren’t women allowed to make that decision for themselves? This clearly shows that the right and the freedom to follow one’s religion is still questionable in our country, especially for women.”

Political science teacher Sumayya Sayed said hijab is a religious obligation but depends on choice. She said, “The judges can’t really decide on any religious matters without complete expertise. Many a time, it is questionable and a lot of problematic cases have emerged, not just for the Muslim community but also for other religious communities.”

Rahila Soni, Campus In-charge, Girls Islamic Organisation Maharashtra South Zone, said, "I strongly disagree with the judgement. A court can’t be the arbiter of our faith and hijab in an essential practice of Islam as quoted in Chapter 24, verse 31. The State is duty-bound to treat and respect all religions equally".

"The decision that the court has taken about the continuation of hijab ban is due to the lack of correct information regarding our religion that has reached the court. The Sikh community is allowed to wear turbans but our women are forced to not wear a hijab. So I think once the correct information reaches the court, they will take a proper decision," said Maulana Ayyan.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:29 AM IST