Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashvini Bhide Visits Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital in Kandivali, Reviews Healthcare Services

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide. |

Mumbai: Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Wednesday visited Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital in Kandivali for the inspection.

Commissioner reviews hospital facilities

During her visit, Commissioner Bhide inspected the Outpatient Department (OPD), Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Maternity Department, Surgery Department, Diagnostic Facilities, Medicine Distribution Centre, and several other key departments. She reviewed the services and facilities being provided to patients at the hospital.

Read Also BMC Orders Re-Verification Of Doctor Credentials After Fake Medic Controversy In Mumbai

After inspecting the departments, Bhide held discussions with concerned officials regarding the quality of treatment and services offered to patients, the availability of medical equipment, medicine stock, cleanliness arrangements, and patient amenities at the hospital.

Human Rights Commission notice

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Human Rights Commission has issued a fresh notice to the BMC administration and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8) over allegations that an unregistered doctor worked in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the BMC-run V.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz for nearly two years through a third-party contractor.

The development follows a complaint filed by Advocate Tushar Bhosale, who has sought both administrative and criminal action, including the registration of an FIR against Bharat Chandrakant Sawant, the contractor, and the then Medical Superintendent of the hospital for allegedly allowing Sawant to work without valid registration from the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

Questions over credentials

The issue first came to light after questions were raised regarding Sawant's qualifications. Hospital staff reportedly became suspicious when Sawant allegedly produced a letter claiming authorisation to practise medicine instead of a valid MMC registration certificate.

In its response, the hospital administration stated that it had sought verification of Sawant's credentials from the MMC. The verification reportedly revealed that the medical certificate submitted by him was invalid and that he was not registered with the council. The MMC also informed the hospital that the letter produced by Sawant could not be authenticated.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/