BMC Orders Re-Verification Of Doctor Credentials After Fake Medic Controversy In Mumbai | chatgpt

Mumbai: The fake doctor controversy at BMC-run V.N. Desai Hospital echoed in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) General Body meeting on Tuesday, prompting the civic administration to direct all hospital deans and medical superintendents to re-verify the degrees and credentials of doctors working in municipal hospitals, particularly those appointed on contract.

Opposition leaders raise accountability

Leader of the Opposition Kishori Pednekar raised the issue, with Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi demanding accountability.

The development comes after the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) issued a fresh notice to the Municipal Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VIII), seeking details of action taken against Dr. Bharat Sawant, who allegedly worked in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of V.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz despite not being registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). The Free Press Journal had first reported the issue last year.

Azmi alleges doctor drew ₹2.5 lakh salary

Azmi alleged that despite being barred from V.N. Desai Hospital after his MMC registration was found to be fake, Dr. Sawant later continued working at the Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari and allegedly drew a salary of around Rs 2.5 lakh. He termed the fresh SHRC notice a "slap on the functioning of the Health Department."

Former Health Committee Chairperson Dr. Archana Bhalerao urged the BMC to strengthen verification mechanisms and ensure that all foreign medical graduates possess valid registration from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and other competent authorities before being allowed to practise in municipal hospitals. She also demanded action against both unregistered doctors and the agencies responsible for their appointments.

Read Also Pravin Darekar Urges Maharashtra Govt To Notify MHADA As Competent Authority For Cessed Building...

ICU services now directly run by BMC

Responding to the discussion, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr. Vipin Sharma informed the House that ICU doctor services at BMC hospitals including V.N. Desai Hospital had been outsourced through tenders between 2018 and 2024. However, all ICU beds are now being operated directly by the BMC.

He said Sai Sanjeevani Polyclinic and Nursing Home, the contractor that supplied doctors, was blacklisted in 2024 after the matter came to light and its payments were stopped. Dr. Sharma added that Dr. Sawant, an MBBS graduate from Russia, had not obtained MMC registration and that verification of doctors' credentials was the responsibility of the contracting agency under the tender conditions.

Following the discussion, the administration directed all hospital deans and medical superintendents to undertake a fresh verification of degrees, registrations and credentials of doctors working across BMC hospitals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/