Pravin Darekar Urges Maharashtra Govt To Notify MHADA As Competent Authority For Cessed Building Redevelopment

Pravin Darekar has urged the Maharashtra government to notify MHADA as the competent authority for redevelopment of Mumbai's ageing cessed buildings | X - @mipravindarekar

Mumbai, June 23: BJP Legislative Council Group Leader Pravin Darekar on Tuesday urged the Maharashtra government to issue a notification declaring MHADA as the competent authority for redevelopment of old and dilapidated cessed buildings in Mumbai before the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Legislature concludes.

Participating in a discussion on a Calling Attention Motion raised by MLC Prasad Lad regarding the redevelopment of ageing pagdi buildings in Mumbai, Darekar said thousands of residents living in old cessed structures continue to face uncertainty due to legal hurdles affecting redevelopment projects.

He pointed out that every year, before the monsoon, surveys of old cessed buildings are conducted by MHADA and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Buildings found to be structurally unsafe are issued notices, and residents are often asked to vacate their premises. However, delays in redevelopment have left many occupants vulnerable.

Legal Hurdles Impact Redevelopment

Darekar said the Mahayuti government had introduced provisions under Section 79A of the MHADA Act, paving the way for redevelopment of nearly 13,800 cessed buildings in Mumbai. However, implementation of the provision faced legal challenges and was subsequently stayed by the court.

A committee headed by a retired judge was later appointed to examine the issue and conduct a survey of the affected buildings. According to Darekar, the committee's report highlighted the alarming condition of many structures across the city, underlining the urgent need for redevelopment.

He warned that nearly four lakh residents living in 82 dangerous buildings could face displacement during the current monsoon season. If the issue remains unresolved, as many as 20 lakh original Mumbai residents could eventually be affected by redevelopment delays, he claimed.

Demand To Notify MHADA

Darekar argued that while the amended law empowers MHADA to determine whether a building is dangerous, courts have questioned whether the agency has been formally designated as a competent authority for the purpose.

He suggested that the government issue a notification or ordinance declaring MHADA as the competent authority, which would address the legal objection and facilitate redevelopment.

"Will the government issue a notification declaring MHADA as the competent authority before the Legislature session ends?" Darekar asked.

Government Assures Consideration

Responding to the demand, Industries Minister Shambhuraj Desai said the government would positively consider the proposal once it receives a formal recommendation from MHADA, provided there are no legal impediments.

During the discussion, Darekar also raised the pending issue of Fishermen Colony redevelopment and reminded the minister about assurances given during an earlier meeting. He alleged that minutes of the meeting had not yet been circulated despite instructions being issued.

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Desai assured the House that if the meeting minutes had not been prepared or submitted, action would be taken against the responsible officer immediately. He also assured members that the government remains committed to resolving the Fishermen Colony issue at the earliest.

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