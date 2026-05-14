Maharashtra Govt Positive On Redevelopment Of 388 MHADA Buildings In Mumbai, Acting Minister Shambhuraj Desai Directs Expedited Process |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is positive about the redevelopment of 388 MHADA buildings in Mumbai city and has directed the Urban Development Department to expedite the process, said Maharashtra’s acting Housing Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Wednesday.

MLAs Manoj Jamsutkar, Rais Shaikh & Manisha Chaudhari attend

Desai was speaking at a meeting held at Meghdoot government residence during the state legislature session to discuss issues and obstacles in the redevelopment of 388 MHADA buildings in Mumbai.

Read Also Marathi Director Abhijeet Zunjarrao Guides Young Actors At Nine-Day Panvel Workshop

The meeting was attended by MLAs Manoj Jamsutkar, Rais Shaikh and Manisha Chaudhari, along with Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board CEO Milind Shambharkar and residents affected by redevelopment projects.

The legislators praised Desai’s working style and said he was among the few ministers who convened immediate meetings and accelerated decision-making on issues raised by public representatives. They also appreciated his prompt and coordinated approach towards resolving redevelopment concerns.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/