Marathi Director Abhijeet Zunjarrao Guides Young Actors At Nine-Day Panvel Workshop

“Accurate observation is one of the most essential qualities for an actor. An artist must learn the art of creating maximum impact through minimal action,” said noted Marathi film, web series and television director-actor Abhijeet Zunjarrao while addressing participants at an acting training camp in Panvel on Tuesday.

The nine-day acting workshop has been jointly organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation and the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad.

Speaking to trainees during the session held on May 13, Zunjarrao stressed the importance of discipline and preparation in theatre and acting. “Mistakes made during rehearsals within four walls are acceptable, but errors on stage are not,” he said.

He further explained that actors should possess qualities such as confidence before an audience, keen observation skills and presence of mind. Through practical demonstrations and enactments, he also highlighted the relationship between an actor and a director and how both contribute to shaping a performance.

The programme was compered by Dr. Raju Patodkar, Chief Public Relations Officer. Among those present were Shamnaath Punde and Kavita Thakur from the Marathi Natya Parishad, along with PMC Public Relations Officer Nitin Sake. A large number of trainees attended the session.

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The workshop is being conducted in senior and junior groups at Kharghar, Kalamboli and Panvel. Trainers guiding participants include Ashok Kendre, Sanket Khedkar, Vidyanath Surve, Manoj Chitade and Vikrant Dhiware.

As part of the initiative, several distinguished personalities from theatre and cinema are scheduled to guide the participants in the coming days. These include Dr. Vijay Deshmukh, veteran director-actor Pramod Pawar, senior actor Anil Sutar, actor Mahesh Kokate and Dr. Sanjay Patil Devlankar.

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