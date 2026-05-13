Shiv Sena Demands Special 'Hirkani Rooms' For Breastfeeding Mothers In Public Parks Across Navi Mumbai | AI

Office-bearers of the Shiv Sena have demanded the establishment of special ‘Hirkani Rooms’ for breastfeeding mothers in public parks across Navi Mumbai. A delegation submitted a memorandum regarding the demand to Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde.

NMMC has over 180 gardens including Wonders Park & Central Park

According to the memorandum, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has more than 180 gardens and parks, including popular public spaces such as Wonders Park, Mango Garden, Rock Garden, Jewels of Navi Mumbai, Central Park and Nisarg Udyan, where thousands of citizens visit daily for recreation and exercise.

The delegation pointed out that breastfeeding mothers visiting these parks often face inconvenience due to the lack of proper private spaces for feeding infants or attending to childcare needs.

Dedicated rooms to ensure dignity & comfort for lactating women

“To address the inconvenience faced by lactating mothers and ensure dignity and comfort for women visiting public parks with infants, dedicated ‘Hirkani Rooms’ should be set up in all major gardens,” the memorandum stated.

The delegation, guided by Shiv Sena deputy district chief Santosh Dalvi, met the municipal commissioner and formally presented the proposal.

Women office-bearers including Swati Dalvi, Sangeeta Gezge, Varsha Panchal, Ujjwala Nikam, Neeta Patil and Sadhana Waghmare were present during the submission of the memorandum.

Copies of the demand letter were also submitted to Mayor Saluja Sutar and Opposition Leader Vijay Chougule.

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