Govandi Residents File Legal Objection Against M/East Ward's Proposed Eviction & Demolition Drive Along Rafi Nagar Nallah | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: Residents of the Dargah Seva Sangh and Rafi Nagar Nallah area in Govandi have submitted a legal objection against a proposed eviction and demolition drive initiated by the M/East Ward authorities of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Residents call proposed action "vague, arbitrary & procedurally improper"

The representation, filed by Mumbai-based advocate Faiyaz Alam Shaikh on behalf of the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum, challenges the Public Notice dated May 8, 2026, concerning alleged encroachments along the Rafi Nagar nullah in Mumbai.

In the notice addressed to the Assistant Commissioner of the M/East Ward and the Mumbai Suburban District Collector, the residents claimed that the proposed action was “vague, arbitrary and procedurally improper”. They alleged that authorities had issued only a general public notice without serving individual notices to occupants or identifying the specific structures allegedly marked for demolition.

Area comprises poor labourers, women, children & senior citizens

The representation stated that the affected locality comprises economically weaker residents, labourers, women, children and senior citizens who have been residing in the area for several years. It warned that sudden demolition without due process could leave many families homeless and lead to severe humanitarian hardship.

The forum clarified that it was not opposing lawful flood mitigation or nullah widening work. "In fact, the organisation had itself complained about illegal encroachments obstructing the Rafi Nagar nullah in 2023 and had supported action against genuine obstructions affecting drainage and public safety," said Shaikh.

Demand joint survey, biometric verification & individual hearings

However, the residents have demanded a fresh joint survey of the area involving municipal and revenue authorities, along with participation from local residents and the forum. They have also sought biometric verification, individual hearings and separate notices detailing the legal basis of the proposed action against each structure.

The representation further urged authorities to distinguish between recent illegal encroachments and long-standing residents who may qualify for protection or rehabilitation under existing government policies and slum rehabilitation schemes.

Citing Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, the petition warned that any eviction carried out without rehabilitation assessment and procedural safeguards would amount to an arbitrary exercise of power. The forum has requested that demolition proceedings be kept in abeyance until due process is completed, failing which the residents may approach the Bombay High Court for relief.

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