Mumbai: Human Rights Commission Issues Fresh Notice To BMC, Police In VN Desai Hospital Alleged Fake Doctor Case

The Human Rights Commission has sought responses from BMC and police authorities over allegations involving an unregistered doctor at V.N. Desai Hospital | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 22: The Human Rights Commission has issued a fresh notice to the BMC administration and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8) over allegations that an unregistered doctor worked in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of BMC-run V.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz for nearly two years through a third-party contractor.

The action follows a complaint filed by Advocate Tushar Bhosale, who has sought both administrative and criminal action, including registration of an FIR against Bharat Chandrakant Sawant, the contractor and the then Medical Superintendent of the hospital for allegedly allowing Sawant to work without valid registration from the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

Questions Raised Over Credentials

The issue first came to light after questions were raised about Sawant's qualifications. According to reports, he was deployed through a BMC-appointed contractor in October 2022 and worked as a registrar in the ICU.

Hospital staff reportedly became suspicious when he allegedly produced a letter claiming authorisation to practice instead of a valid MMC registration certificate.

In its response, the hospital administration stated that it had sought verification of Sawant's credentials from the MMC. The verification reportedly revealed that the medical certificate submitted by him was invalid and that he was not registered with the council. The MMC also informed the hospital that the letter produced by Sawant could not be authenticated.

Following the findings, payments to the contractor were withheld from November 2024 and a show-cause notice was issued to the contractor. The hospital administration maintained that under the terms of the contract, it was the contractor's responsibility to ensure that all deployed doctors possessed valid qualifications, registration and complied with applicable medical laws.

Commission Seeks Detailed Responses

Advocate Bhosale has alleged that Sawant handled critically ill patients in the ICU, including ventilator management, drug administration and issuing clinical directives, despite lacking mandatory medical registration.

He has demanded accountability not only for the alleged bogus doctor but also for the contractor and hospital officials responsible for his appointment and supervision.

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The Human Rights Commission has now sought detailed responses from the civic administration and police authorities on the allegations and the action taken so far. The matter is scheduled for hearing on July 9.

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