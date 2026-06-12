Thane Civic Body Cracks Down On Bogus Doctors, Registers Cases Against Three Fake Practitioners After Inspecting 1,451 Clinics | AI

Thane: In a major crackdown on illegal medical practices, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated legal action against three bogus doctors operating within the city limits. This development comes amid a massive ongoing inspection drive launched by the civic body’s health department.

The Inspection Drive

Over the past two months, the TMC health department has aggressively pursued unverified medical clinics across Thane. A dedicated 35-member team was formed to spearhead the campaign.

1,767 private clinics were identified across various ward committee levels.

1,451 clinics have already undergone rigorous physical verification by special squads.

During these surprise visits, officials meticulously scrutinized the doctors' educational qualifications, medical council registrations, operating licenses, and mandatory documentation.

Key Findings and Actions

According to Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Prasad Patil, the extensive inspection campaign has brought 24 suspected fake doctors under the scanner over the last three months. Further investigations are underway for the remaining suspects.

Shocking Revelations: Out of the suspects inspected, one individual was found to have absolutely no medical degree or educational qualifications whatsoever.

Following a thorough review requested by Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, cases have officially been registered against three of these individuals at local police stations due to a complete lack of verifiable medical credentials. Of these three, two bogus doctors were reportedly operating in the Diwa locality.

The TMC’s health department has stated that the special ward-level squads will continue their surprise visits to ensure public safety and eradicate unauthorized medical practices from the city.

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