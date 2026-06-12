Thane's First AC Electric Double-Decker Bus Gathers Dust Over A Month After Grand Launch Due To Missing Charging Station |

​Thane: In what has become a classic textbook example of administrative short-sightedness, Thane’s very first premier air-conditioned electric double-decker bus is currently gathering dust inside the Anand Nagar depot on Ghodbunder Road.

​The eco-friendly, state-of-the-art vehicle was formally rolled out with immense political fanfare on May 1 (Maharashtra Day) by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Yet, well over a month after that high-profile ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Rs 2-crore premium bus has not ferried a single paying commuter.

More than a month after its high-profile inauguration, Thane’s first premier air-conditioned electric double-decker bus is doing nothing more than gathering dust at the Anandnagar depot on Ghodbunder Road.

​In what has become a textbook case of putting the cart before the horse, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) rushed to celebrate a flashy launch on Maharashtra Day (May 1), completely ignoring the fact that they lacked the basic infrastructure required to actually run the vehicle.

​Grand Launch, Zero Infrastructure

​On May 1, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde officially inaugurated the state-of-the-art vehicle amid massive fanfare, even taking a ceremonial test ride from the municipal headquarters. Promoted as a major milestone to alleviate the commuting woes of Ghodbunder Road residents, the 65-seater eco-friendly bus was expected to hit the roads within a fortnight.

​Instead, it has remained entirely grounded. The reason? The TMC failed to set up a dedicated charging station.

​Because a double-decker e-bus cannot utilize regular charging bays due to its massive 4.5-meter height and unique technical specifications, it requires a completely independent charging infrastructure. This glaring oversight has left Thane commuters stranded and forced to watch an expensive civic asset rust in a depot.

​TMC Scrambles to Cover Its Tracks

​Faced with growing public backlash, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar, accompanied by House Leader Hanumant Jagdale and Shiv Sena leader Pawan Kadam, recently conducted an emergency inspection of the Wagle estate and Anandnagar depots to assess the status of the infrastructure.

​During the review meeting, the administration admitted that setting up the dedicated charging stations, managing the heavy power supply requirements with Mahavitaran, and securing the necessary land would take considerable time. Seeking immediate damage control, the Mayor directed officials to explore "alternative temporary charging arrangements" so the bus can finally enter passenger service.

​Compounding the pressure, the civic body is scheduled to receive a total of 10 double-decker e-buses and 100 new CNG buses in the coming months under state and central directives.

​Civic Directives Issued: Additional Municipal Commissioner (2) Prashant Rode has reportedly cracked down on the private contractors and transport officials, issuing a strict ultimatum to resolve the technical delays and complete the pending depot work within a strict, binding timeframe.

​Commuters Pay the Price for Civic Apathy

​While the ruling administration enjoys the political mileage of ribbon-cutting ceremonies, everyday citizens continue to face grueling commutes along the heavily congested Ghodbunder stretch.

​The failure to establish basic logistical requirements before a public rollout exposes deep-seated planning deficiencies within the Thane Municipal Corporation. Until the TMC transitions from making cosmetic announcements to executing actual on-ground infrastructure, Thane’s flagship double-decker project remains nothing more than an expensive, stationary ornament.

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