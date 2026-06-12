Kalyan Traders And Residents Protest KDMC's 24-Metre Road Widening Project, Fear Displacement Of 185 Families |

Kalyan: Tension escalated outside the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) headquarters on Thursday as scores of traders, residents and local citizens staged a strong protest against the civic body's proposed 24-metre U-Type Road widening project in Kalyan East. The agitation was organised under the banner of the Kalyan East Punarvasan Kriti Samiti (Rehabilitation Action Committee), which has opposed the eviction notices issued to those likely to be affected by the project.

According to the protesters, KDMC has served notices directing occupants to vacate premises falling within the proposed road expansion alignment. The move is expected to impact nearly 80 to 85 shopkeepers and around 100 residential families, triggering widespread concern over displacement and loss of livelihood.

Committee Alleges ‘Illegal’ Tag on Notices Is Misleading

Addressing the gathering, committee president Uday Rasal clarified that the residents are not opposed to infrastructure development but strongly object to the manner in which the process is being carried out.

He alleged that the inclusion of the word “illegal” in the notices issued by the civic administration was an attempt to portray legitimate occupants as encroachers and create a negative perception against the affected citizens.

Committee office-bearer Vishnu Jadhav demanded that KDMC immediately withdraw the notices and initiate a transparent and legally sound process. He insisted that any road widening exercise must be undertaken only after ensuring proper rehabilitation, adequate compensation and alternative arrangements for those facing displacement.

“The administration cannot evade its social and economic responsibility towards affected families and traders. Rehabilitation must be guaranteed before any demolition activity is undertaken,” Jadhav said.

Demand for Transparency in Project Approval

Committee member Durgesh Phadol questioned the basis of the proposed widening plan and urged the civic body to make public all government approvals related to the 24-metre road project.

“If the State Government has approved the road widening proposal, the relevant documents should be placed in the public domain. Citizens have the right to know the details of a project that directly affects their homes and businesses,” he said.

As a mark of protest, several traders in the area reportedly kept their establishments shut during the agitation.

Meanwhile, a senior KDMC official stated that a framework is being prepared to rehabilitate affected occupants under the Cluster Redevelopment Scheme. However, the rehabilitation committee remains firm on its demand that displaced residents and shopkeepers be accommodated at the same location.

The protesters later submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner urging the administration to revoke the notices and ensure justice for all affected families before proceeding with the road widening project.

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