Kalyan Shocker: 7-Day-Old Baby Girl Found Alive In Garbage Bin Near Temple; CCTV Footage Under Scanner | VIDEO

Rescuers and medical staff respond after a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a garbage bin near a temple in Kalyan | File Photo

Kalyan, June 12: In a deeply disturbing incident that has sparked outrage across Kalyan, a seven-day-old baby girl was found abandoned inside a sack dumped in a garbage bin near Shri Vitthal Temple in the Chiknipada area during the early hours of Friday.

Infant discovered by temple devotees

The infant was discovered by devotees who had arrived at the temple for morning prayers. According to eyewitnesses, suspicion arose after they noticed a sack lying inside the garbage container. Upon checking its contents, they were shocked to find a newborn baby girl alive inside.

Displaying remarkable presence of mind, local resident Pooja Davekar immediately rescued the infant and rushed her to Rukminibai Hospital, where doctors provided urgent medical attention.

Baby stable, shifted for further care

Dr Sulochana Tribhuvan of Rukminibai Hospital said the baby is estimated to be around six to seven days old. Medical examination revealed that the infant was in a stable condition despite being abandoned in such hazardous circumstances.

Her health parameters are normal and she is responding well to treatment. After completion of the mandatory legal formalities, the child will be transferred to a recognised newborn care facility for proper rehabilitation and protection, the doctor said.

Police scanning CCTV footage

Following the incident, personnel from the Kolsewadi Police Station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police teams are examining CCTV footage from the temple premises and adjoining areas to identify the person or persons responsible for abandoning the child.

Investigators are also questioning local residents, shopkeepers and temple visitors to establish the sequence of events leading to the infant being left inside the garbage bin.

A police officer associated with the probe said efforts are underway to trace the biological parents and determine whether the abandonment was pre-planned. Appropriate legal action will be initiated once those responsible are identified, he added.

Public anger over inhuman act

The incident has triggered widespread anger among residents of the locality, who have demanded stringent action against those responsible. Many expressed shock that a newborn baby could be discarded in such a cruel manner.

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The case has once again raised serious concerns about child abandonment and the safety of girl children, highlighting the urgent need for greater awareness, support systems and intervention mechanisms for vulnerable mothers and infants.

As police continue their investigation, the rescued baby girl remains safe under medical supervision, offering a rare glimmer of hope in an incident that has otherwise left the city shaken.

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