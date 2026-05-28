Mumbai Shocker! Newborn Baby Found Abandoned Inside Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital Washroom; Case Registered |

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar East area, where a newborn baby was found abandoned inside a bathroom at Rajawadi Hospital. The Tilak Nagar Police have registered a case against the unidentified parents.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the infant was discovered by a Sakinaka resident, Shreeram Patel, who had come to Rajawadi to meet his cousin. The report added that the baby was found in the washroom of Ward No. 40.

After hearing the cries of the baby, Patel entered the washroom and found the infant lying inside a bathroom stall. He immediately informed the hospital staff, following which a nurse took custody of the child. The Tilak Nagar Police have registered a case under Section 93 of the BNS. Section 93 of the BNS addresses the offence of exposure or abandonment of a child below 12 years of age by a parent or lawful guardian.

Currently, the police are examining CCTV footage to identify the parents of the abandoned baby and understand the reason behind the incident.

Earlier this month, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned on a footpath near Victoria School in Mahim, prompting swift action by local police. The infant was discovered behind a water tanker and was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital and reported to be in stable condition. Prior to this, in March, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a bag on the streets of Vasai.

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