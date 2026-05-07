Heartwrenching! Newborn Baby Found Dead In Pile Of Garbage Near Chembur | Disturbing Visuals Surface

Mumbai: A horrific incident has come to light from Mumbai's Chembur area, where the body of a newborn baby was found in a pile of garbage. The shocking incident took place near Navjeevan Society.

A video of the incident was shared by mumbai.insight on its official Instagram handle. Visuals showed a team of police officers and forensic department officials present at the site near the barricaded area.

Investigation Underway

According to the report, an investigation has been launched into the case. Police will scan CCTV footage to identify and arrest the person responsible for this inhumane tragedy. The forensic department will conduct a post-mortem to determine the cause of the infant's death.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned on a footpath near Victoria School in Mahim. The infant was discovered behind a water tanker and was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment and reported to be in stable condition.

Last year in November, FPJ reported a story where activists stated that around 10 to 15 cases of newborn abandonment occur in Mumbai every year, though the real number could be higher as many cases go unreported. In 2026, Mumbai witnessed a disturbing rise in cases of newborns being found abandoned across various parts of the city.

Activists said that lack of awareness, social stigma, and fear of judgment often lead parents to abandon their babies unsafely instead of seeking legal help. Notably, under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, parents who cannot care for their newborns can legally surrender them to any authorised adoption agency or Child Welfare Committee (CWC) office.

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