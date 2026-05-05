Mumbai: Newborn Baby Girl Found Abandoned Near Mahim School; Police Launch Probe

Abandoned newborn rescued near Mahim school and admitted to Sion Hospital in stable condition | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai, May 5: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned on a footpath near Victoria School in Mahim on Sunday evening, prompting swift action by local police.

The infant was discovered behind a water tanker and was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment and reported to be in stable condition.

According to the FIR, Police Constable Sujata Jagannath Waghmare, 38, who was on duty as a mobile unit 3 driver with Mahim police, received a call at around 5:51 pm regarding the abandoned infant. She, along with MSF personnel Sunny Hundalkar, rushed to the spot.

Infant found and rescued

At the scene, Omkar Naval Hatalakar, 40, a resident of Mahim West, informed the police that he had found the baby while walking his dog. The infant, wrapped in blue and pink cloth, was lying unattended behind a parked water tanker on the roadside.

After searching the surrounding area and finding no one nearby, Hatalakar alerted the police, suspecting that the child had been deliberately abandoned.

Medical care and investigation

Waghmare promptly informed her seniors and ensured the baby was taken to Sion Hospital for urgent medical care. Doctors confirmed that the child is stable.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that the infant was intentionally left in the open by her parent(s) or caregiver. Mahim police have registered a case against unknown persons under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have initiated further investigation into the matter.

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