Palghar: Newborn Girl Found Abandoned In Bag On Vasai Streets On International Women's Day; Probe Underway | File Pic (Representational Image)

Vasai: In a heart-wrenching incident that has sparked widespread outrage, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a bag on the streets of Vasai on Sunday morning. The tragedy unfolded even as the world was celebrating International Women’s Day, casting a dark shadow over the festivities.

Around 7:30 AM on Sunday, pedestrians near the Vasant Nagari Signal in Vasai (East) noticed a suspicious bag left on the road. Upon inspection, they discovered a newborn infant inside. The Manikpur Police were immediately alerted and rushed to the spot to take custody of the child.

The infant, estimated to be between 15 to 20 days old, was rushed to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation’s Sir D.M. Petit Hospital. According to preliminary medical reports, the baby’s condition is stable. Following initial treatment, the child has been moved to the Child Welfare Committee in Umrale for further care and legal proceedings.

The Manikpur Police have registered an official case and are currently reviewing CCTV footage and questioning locals to identify the woman responsible for abandoning the child.

Social activists have expressed deep concern over the incident, noting the painful irony of such an act occurring on International Women's Day. This isn't an isolated case in the region; a similar incident occurred on November 5, 2025, when a newborn girl was found abandoned at Kalamb Beach in Vasai (West).

While the administration has secured the infant's safety, the incident has raised serious questions about social mindset and the effectiveness of "Save the Girl Child" campaigns.

